Telangana spends Rs 6,000 cr on Hyderabad road infrastructure

The Telangana government is spending Rs 6000 crore towards road infrastructure in the city under the StrategicRoadDevelopment Plan (SRDP), Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao said on Saturday. Rao along with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy laid the foundation stone for construction of elevated corridors, an official release said.

He said under SRDP, construction of Skyways, flyovers, underpasses will be undertaken in order to ease traffic congestion. Also, to provide better facilities for the public, maintenance of 709 Kms of road length in the city was given to the private agencies.

On Covid-19 management, the Minister said the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is doing its best and lauded the service of Sanitation and Entomology wings of the civic body in controlling the spread of the virus.