Services of around 200 Air India cabin crew terminated

Around 200 cabin crew of Air India, who were recently inducted on a contractual basis, have been terminated, according to sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 19:42 IST
The contracts of the cabin crew have been terminated as due to COVID-19 and the ensuing lock down the number of flights operating has reduced significantly in the recent months. Image Credit: ANI

Around 200 cabin crew of Air India, who were recently inducted on a contractual basis, have been terminated, according to sources. Apart from this the sources also added that the request of over 50 pilots for withdrawal of resignation has been denied by the management of the national carrier.

These 50 pilots are currently serving their notice period, they added. The contracts of the cabin crew have been terminated as due to COVID-19 and the ensuing lock down the number of flights operating has reduced significantly in the recent months.

Earlier this month, the Indian Commercial Pilot's Association had informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) officials to clear their long-pending dues immediately and allow pilots to quit Air India with immediate effect. A meeting was held on July 8 which was attended by Indian Pilot's Guild, officials of MoCA and CMD.

"Firstly, we expressed our disapproval for trying to attack the frontline workers of Air India who worked during the peak of the pandemic. However, we expressed our willingness to support our CMD during these testing times in the interest of the airline, provided every employee of Air India shares the burden by taking a percentage cut on gross emoluments as per individual's income," the pilot's body said. The pilots had also suggested compulsory leave without pay on a month to month basis with a condition that if it is considered, it should also be applied across the board for all employees in line with market conditions. (ANI)

