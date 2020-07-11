PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 6:50pm as per information provided by respective governments. State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 156 92 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 27235 14393 309 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 335 120 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 15536 9848 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 15039 10991 118 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 536 408 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 3806 3028 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 109140 84694 3300 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 2251 1347 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 40155 28183 2024 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 20381 14912 290 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 1176 875 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 9888 5786 159 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 3518 2224 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 33418 13836 543 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 6950 3820 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1077 928 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 16657 12481 638 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 238461 132625 9893 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1582 832 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 262 45 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 226 150 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 748 313 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 12526 7972 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 1337 690 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 7357 5017 187 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 23344 17286 499 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 134 80 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 134226 85915 1898 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 32224 19205 339 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1932 1372 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 3373 2706 46 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 35092 22689 913 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 27109 17348 880 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 827187 522211 22249------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 12289 9062 143 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 820916 and the death toll at 22123. The ministry said that 515386 people have so far recovered from the infection.