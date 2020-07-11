Vikas Dubey faced 61 FIRs - 8 involved at least 15 killings

Gangster Vikas Dubey, who was gunned down by Uttar Pradesh police near Kanpur, faced a total of 61 criminal cases during his three-decade-long career, including eight murder cases that involved the killing of at least 15 people. The latest murder case registered at Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur, after a deadly ambush on a police team by his henchmen, alone accounted for the killing of eight people. The other seven murder cases were filed between 1992 and 2017, revealed a police history sheet on Dubey's offences.

Since 1990, Dubey faced nine cases of attempt to murder, two under NDPS Act, seven under Gangsters Act, six under Goonda Act, three under Arms Act, besides a slew of cases for various other penal offences. However, there was no immediately available information on how many times Dubey, who once even got detained under the National Security Act, was arrested by police or convicted by courts.

"Dubey was arrested multiple times during his lifetime and also got detained under NSA in 2001. He would often get bail from the court," Inspector General (Kanpur) Mohit Agarwal told PTI on Saturday. Dubey was around 30 years old when he was booked under the stringent National Security Act in 2001. The FIR was lodged at Shivli police station in Kanpur.

Agarwal said the exact details about his arrests were not immediately available and were a matter of detailed probe, considering his long criminal history. Nearly 80 per cent of the 61 FIRs against Dubey were lodged during the first half of his criminal career. The first case against the alleged mafioso, a native of Bikru village in Kanpur, was registered against him in 1990 for causing "grievous hurt" and "provoking breach of peace" by intentional insult, revealed the official document.

Forty-eight FIRs were registered between 1990 and 2005 at various police stations in the Kanpur metropolis district. Twelve were filed between 2006 and 2020, with the last three of them at Chaubeypur police station, which covered Dubey's village. The latest one was lodged after the ambush of a police team, in which eight police officials, including a deputy superintendent, were killed early on July 3.

The second half of Dubey's crime career saw a seven-year lull from 2008 to 2014 when no FIR was lodged against him. Then in 2015, he was asked by an executive magistrate to execute a bond under section 110 of the Criminal Procedure Code to vouch for his good behaviour. The first murder case against Dubey was lodged in 1992 and overall eight FIRs were lodged against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302, the second last of which came in 2017. Dubey also had nine cases of attempted murder on his name.

Seven times between 1993 and 2018, he was booked under the Gangsters Act, while he faced charges under the Goonda Act six times between 1997 and 2017. Dubey was also charged under the Arms Act thrice in 1993, 2002 and 2017. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 1998 and 2006, when a case was lodged against him in Saharanpur. This was the first time he was booked outside Kanpur. The second time he was booked in Lucknow under the Arms Act.

The mastermind of the Kanpur ambush was shot dead by police early on Friday along a highway on the outskirts of the city after he allegedly tried to flee from their custody, a day after he was arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh..