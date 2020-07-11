'Total' lockdown extended in Thane dist, Navi Mumbai, UMC

A lockdown with minimum exemptionsin place in Thane district, excluding city limits, and NaviMumbai municipal areas was extended on Saturday till July 19due to rise in coronavirus cases over the past few days,officials said

The order for Thane district was issued by CollectorRajesh Narvekar and Municipal Commissioner AB Misal announcedthe extension for Navi Mumbai, they added

The "total" lockdown in Ulhasnagar municipalcorporation (UMC) limits, also part of Thane district, hasbeen extended by civic chief Raja Dayanidhi till July 22.