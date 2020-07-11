BSP MP suggests division of Uttar Pradesh into smaller states

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Saturday suggested that Uttar Pradesh be divided into smaller states for better governance and overall development of the region. The Mayawati-led BSP government in 2011 had passed a proposal in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly to divide the state into four parts -- Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, Awadh Pradesh and Paschim Pradesh.

The proposal was later sent to the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre. "Proposal for division was passed by Uttar Pradesh Assembly during BSP government under Behn Mayawati ji was sent to government of India. Let BJP governments at centre and Uttar Pradesh takes call on it (sic)," Danish Ali tweeted.

Danish Ali, who is an MP from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, said people of western UP will be happier and more comfortable with this division. He said the division of the state into smaller parts will help in better governance and overall development of the region.

Meanwhile, he has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to intensify the search operation to find Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer Subhan Ali missing since June 22 in Ladakh. The vehicle in which Subhan Ali was travelling fell into a deep gorge and was swept away in the Drass river, he said.