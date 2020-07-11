One Bangladeshi,two Indian cattle smugglers caught at Indo- Bangla border

The BSF's South Bengal frontier has arrested three suspected cattle smugglers- one Bangladeshi and two Indian- at the India-Bangladesh border area in Murshidabad district, a senior official of the paramilitary force said Saturday They were held at the Nimtita border outpost area of Murshidabad, the official said. "Based on specific intelligence inputs on the intervening night of July 10 and 11, a special operation was carried out during which BSF troops succeeded in nabbing three cattle smugglers along with the five bovines from Nimtita area," the official said.

The Indian smugglers are resident of Malda, whereas the Bangladeshi smuggler is a native of Chapainawabganj district of the neighbouring country. Apprehending a spurt in cattle smuggling ahead of Eid-ul-Zuha, the south Bengal frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has stepped up its vigil along the India- Bangladesh border, he added.