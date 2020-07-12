Srinagar: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai detained
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai was detained on Sunday by the police from his residency at Baghat Barzulla in Srinagar.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kasmir) | Updated: 12-07-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 11:49 IST
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai was detained on Sunday by the police from his residence at Baghat Barzulla in Srinagar. "Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai detained by police from his residence in Srinagar," said Jammu and Kashmir Police," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Sahrai is the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat which was previously headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Last month, Syed Ali Shah Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC).
"Looking at the current situation of All Party Hurriyat Conference, I announce my resignation from this forum. Units have been informed by a letter," he said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinagar
- Syed Ali Shah Geelani
- Kashmir
- Jammu and Kashmir Police
ALSO READ
J-K: Floriculture department resumes cleaning of tulip bulbs in Srinagar
One CRPF jawan killed in encounter with security forces on outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city: Officials.
(Eds: Corrects fact) CRPF jawan killed in encounter between security forces and militants on outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city: Officials.
Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in Malbagh area of Srinagar city: Police. PTI MIJ SRY
Tributes paid to CRPF jawan killed in Srinagar encounter