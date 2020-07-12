Low-lying areas in north Bengal districts inundated due to heavy rain

With rivers in spate due to incessant rainfall, several low-lying areas in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar districts of north Bengal were inundated on Sunday, as the MeT Department forecast more downpour in the next couple of days. While the Teesta river inundated new areas in Mainaguri block of Jalpaiguri district, Torsa and Mansai rivers in Coochbehar were flowing above the danger level, officials said.

Siliguri in the plains of Darjeeling district recorded the maximum rainfall of 243 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday, while Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri district headquarters recorded 162 mm and 145 mm rainfall respectively during the period, the weatherman said. The MeT Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar till Monday and heavy rain thereafter till Wednesday.

In the rest of West Bengal, including Kolkata, light to moderate rainfall has been forecast for the next three days. Dumdum in the northern outskirts of Kolkata recorded 28 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday, while the Alipore MeT office in the heart of the city recorded only 2.7 mm rain during the period, the weatherman said.