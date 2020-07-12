Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID: UP CM says all markets be sanitised on weekends

He said all industrial units should also be sanitised on Saturdays and Sundays. The chief minister was chairing a high-level meeting with officials of the state government at his residence. Adityanath issued directives to maintain special vigil in the districts of Kanpur Nagar, Deoria, Kushinagar, Ballia and Varanasi in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the statement said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-07-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 15:22 IST
COVID: UP CM says all markets be sanitised on weekends

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to carry out a special cleanliness and sanitisation drive in all markets on weekends when all shops will be shut to contain the spread of COVID-19. He said all industrial units should also be sanitised on Saturdays and Sundays.

The chief minister was chairing a high-level meeting with officials of the state government at his residence. He said efforts must be made to ensure 48-hour oxygen backup in coronavirus-dedicated hospitals.

Adityanath stressed on maintaining social distancing during construction activities. He said officials must ensure there is no waterlogging due to rains and that chemicals are sprayed to control locust attacks.

The chief minister directed that the COVID-19 testing capacity in the state be increased to 50,000 tests per day. He told divisional commissioner of Gorakhpur to effectively monitor campaigns aimed at curbing communicable diseases in districts which come under the division, a statement issued by the UP government said. Adityanath issued directives to maintain special vigil in the districts of Kanpur Nagar, Deoria, Kushinagar, Ballia and Varanasi in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the statement said.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Candidates in Polish election differ on minority rights, climate

The candidates in Polands presidential election, incumbent conservative Andrzej Duda and liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, hold starkly different views on policy. Following are their main positions on key issues. A president can veto ...

Iran blames bad communication, alignment for jet shootdown

Iranian investigators are blaming a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and their commanders for the Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing 176 peopleThe report released late ...

Nepal landslide sweeps 8 houses, 11 missing; Army on standby

At least 11 people were missing after a massive landslide triggered by incessant rainfall swept away eight houses in Nepals eastern Sankhuwasabha district, officials said on Sunday. Landslides and floods triggered by the heavy rainfall wash...

Akhilesh to UP govt: Instead of weekend curbs, opt for four-day workweek

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday suggested the Uttar Pradesh government to implement a four-day working week to contain coronavirus instead of imposing a stricter lockdown on weekendsThe SP chief, however, said emergency servi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020