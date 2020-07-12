Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan prays for Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan's speedy recovery

As prayers and wishes poured in from across the country for legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also prayed for their speedy recovery.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 15:25 IST
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan prays for Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan's speedy recovery
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As prayers and wishes poured in from across the country for legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also prayed for their speedy recovery. "Like everybody else in the country, I am also praying for their [Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's] speedy recovery. I spoke to their doctors in the morning and they said both of them are in a stable condition at the hospital. I have full faith in God that both of them will recover soon and return home," Dr Harsh Vardhan said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

Due to Amitabh Bachchan's immense fan following, prayers were offered at various religious places on Sunday. Special rituals were performed at the Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Prayers were also offered at the renowned Gurudwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Yahiyaganj in Lucknow. "When Amitabh Bachchanji was injured during the shooting of a film, we had all got together and prayed for his speedy recovery here in the Gurudwara. This time also we are praying for him and his family to overcome the Corona pandemic," said Manmohan Singh Happy, Secretary of Gurudwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Yahiyaganj.

The 'Don' actor has been admitted in the isolation unit at Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. He is reported to be in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms". The 77-year-old actor also requested those, who have been in "close proximity" to him in the last 10 days to get tested for the deadly virus.

Abhishek too tweeted, shortly afterwards, about the news and urged all to stay calm and not panic. (ANI)

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Candidates in Polish election differ on minority rights, climate

The candidates in Polands presidential election, incumbent conservative Andrzej Duda and liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, hold starkly different views on policy. Following are their main positions on key issues. A president can veto ...

Iran blames bad communication, alignment for jet shootdown

Iranian investigators are blaming a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and their commanders for the Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing 176 peopleThe report released late ...

Nepal landslide sweeps 8 houses, 11 missing; Army on standby

At least 11 people were missing after a massive landslide triggered by incessant rainfall swept away eight houses in Nepals eastern Sankhuwasabha district, officials said on Sunday. Landslides and floods triggered by the heavy rainfall wash...

Akhilesh to UP govt: Instead of weekend curbs, opt for four-day workweek

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday suggested the Uttar Pradesh government to implement a four-day working week to contain coronavirus instead of imposing a stricter lockdown on weekendsThe SP chief, however, said emergency servi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020