Health Minister Harsh Vardhan prays for Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan's speedy recovery

As prayers and wishes poured in from across the country for legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also prayed for their speedy recovery. "Like everybody else in the country, I am also praying for their [Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's] speedy recovery. I spoke to their doctors in the morning and they said both of them are in a stable condition at the hospital. I have full faith in God that both of them will recover soon and return home," Dr Harsh Vardhan said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

Due to Amitabh Bachchan's immense fan following, prayers were offered at various religious places on Sunday. Special rituals were performed at the Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Prayers were also offered at the renowned Gurudwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Yahiyaganj in Lucknow. "When Amitabh Bachchanji was injured during the shooting of a film, we had all got together and prayed for his speedy recovery here in the Gurudwara. This time also we are praying for him and his family to overcome the Corona pandemic," said Manmohan Singh Happy, Secretary of Gurudwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Yahiyaganj.

The 'Don' actor has been admitted in the isolation unit at Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. He is reported to be in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms". The 77-year-old actor also requested those, who have been in "close proximity" to him in the last 10 days to get tested for the deadly virus.

Abhishek too tweeted, shortly afterwards, about the news and urged all to stay calm and not panic. (ANI)