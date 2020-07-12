COVID-19 in Bachchan family: Aishwarya, daughter Aaradhya also test positive for coronavirus

After Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, two more members of the megastar's family - daughter-in-law Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya - have tested coronavirus positive, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday. Aishwarya's mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan has tested negative, the minister said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said Amitabh's wife Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya had tested negative for coronavirus. The mayor's statement came a day after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a hospital here.

The mayor had said the Bachchan residence is now a containment zone and all residents have been quarantined for 14 days. Members of the Bachchan family, including the megastar's grand daughter Aaradhya, took the rapid antigen detection test, Pednekar said.

"I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh, 77, tweeted on Saturday.

"All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested, he had added. He has been moved to the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital. Civic authorities are sanitising the residential and office premises of Amitabh Bachchan in Juhu area here after the megastar and his family members tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

Contact-tracing was also being done, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The BMC teams were sanitising their residential and office premisesas per the standard operating procedures, the official said. A containment zone banner would also be put up outside the premises, he added.

Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan's two bungalows in Juhu and outside the Nanavati Hospital, where the veteran actor and his son were admitted, police said. Some people tried to gather outside the hospital, but were asked to leave and not allowed to stand on the road there, a police official said.