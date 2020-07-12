Pb: Woman, daughter die after roof collapses due to storm in Phagwara

A mother-daughter duo died after the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain and storm here, police said on Sunday. City SHO Inspector Onkar Singh Brar identified the deceased as Savita (28) and her daughter Mahi (7) of Mohalla Satkartarian Bansawala bazaar. Savita's husband -- Jai Parkash (30) and their 8-month-old daughter Priya were pulled out of debris by people and were saved. They sustained minor injuries. Jai Parkash told newsmen at the incident spot that the family were asleep when the roof caved in due to a heavy storm and rain on late Saturday night. “Even the iron girder of the house got twisted”, he said. Brar said the bodies of Savita and Mahi were sent to Civil hospital for post mortem examination.