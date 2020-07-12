Left Menu
The Border Security Force (BSF) will plant about 10.5 lakh saplings across its formations and border areas of the country as part of a mega plantation drive initiated by the central paramilitary forces, a senior official said on Sunday. About 2.5 lakh saplings were planted across all BSF units in the country on Sunday, the spokesperson added.

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 12-07-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 16:50 IST
BSF to plant 10.5 L saplings as part of CAPFs mega plantation drive

The Border Security Force (BSF) will plant about 10.5 lakh saplings across its formations and border areas of the country as part of a mega plantation drive initiated by the central paramilitary forces, a senior official said on Sunday. BSF Director General S S Deswal participated in the drive by planting a sapling at a force camp in Bhondsi here.

A number of other officers of the border force also participated. The force chief said the drive is aimed to enhance the green cover of the country and help in preservation of the environment.

"About 10.5 lakh saplings will be planted all across BSF formations in the country, including at establishments in the border areas, where we are deployed," the DG said. The paramilitary or the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) under the command of the Ministry of Home Affairs are the BSF, CRPF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, National Security Guard and Assam Rifles and they are undertaking a country-wide plantation drive with an aim to plant 1.37 crore saplings by this month end.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in a similar event at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Kadarpur village here where all the CAPF chiefs and some select personnel of these forces were present.  The 2.5 lakh personnel strong BSF is primarily tasked to guard Indian fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country. A spokesperson said the force has procured a good number of medicinal and fruit bearing plants with a long life span as part of the latest initiative. About 2.5 lakh saplings were planted across all BSF units in the country on Sunday, the spokesperson added.

