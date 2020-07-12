Two bank robbery accused injured in exchange of fire with cops

Left Menu
Five police personnel also suffered minor injuries while chasing the accused during the operation, he said. Talking to reporters, Inspector General of Police (IG) Vivek Sharma said that four armed men had robbed Rs 5.35 lakh from the city's Pardeshipura branch of a private bank on Friday afternoon.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 12-07-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 17:15 IST
Two men, allegedly involved in a recent bank robbery case, were injured in an exchange of fire with police in Indore early on Sunday, an official said. Five police personnel also suffered minor injuries while chasing the accused during the operation, he said.

Talking to reporters, Inspector General of Police (IG) Vivek Sharma said that four armed men had robbed Rs 5.35 lakh from the city's Pardeshipura branch of a private bank on Friday afternoon. Early on Sunday, a police team reached Super Corridor area of the city following a tip-off, and found some people moving suspiciously under a bridge there. When the police personnel confronted them, the accused allegedly opened fire at them, he said.

The police team fired at them in retaliation for self-defense, Sharma said. "In the retaliatory firing, two accused, identified as Ankur Choksey (30) and Shubham Karde (24), suffered bullet injuries on their legs," he added.

According to him, Choksey is the main accused in the bank robbery case, who had snatched cash from a woman cashier, while Karde had waved a pistol during the crime. The IG said that during the encounter, the third miscreant, Shubham Verma (20), fell on the ground while trying to escape, and suffered an injury on his leg.

The fourth accused in the case, Rohit Yadav (30), had left Indore after the bank robbery. However, police have arrested him from Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, he said. "An Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), a City Superintendent of Police (CSP), in-charge of two police stations and a constable suffered minor injuries after they fell to the ground while chasing the accused," the IG said.

Cash of Rs 3.10 lakh and two pistols were recovered from the accused, he said, adding that the injured trio has been admitted to a hospital. Sharma said that the security guard of a private agency, who was posted at the bank at the time of the robbery, has been arrested for allegedly helping the accused.

