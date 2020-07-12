Bangladeshi woman, child intercepted by BSF while trying to cross border illegally
A Border Security Force (BSF) patrol party intercepted a Bangladeshi woman and her child as they were trying to cross over to the neighbouring country at Gojadanga outpost, a spokesman of the paramilitary force said on Sunday. The border guards spotted the Bangladeshi national, her two-year-old child and another woman when they were approaching the Gojadanga post in North 24 Parganas district at 3 pm on Saturday, he said.
When intercepted by jawans of the South Bengal frontier of BSF, the woman said that she intended to cross the border illegally with the help of a tout, who was accompanying them. The woman admitted that she had entered India six months ago and had put up with a relative in North 24 Parganas district.
"The possibility of human trafficking cannot be ruled out," the spokesman said. The tout was apprehended and the Bangladeshi national and her child were handed over to Basirhat police station, he said.
