Left Menu
Development News Edition

Transgenders should get employment opportunities to live respectful life: ITBP and BSF DG

Transgenders should be given a chance to join security forces, said S S Deswal, Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 12-07-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 17:52 IST
Transgenders should get employment opportunities to live respectful life: ITBP and BSF DG
DG BSF and ITBP SS Deswal talking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Transgenders should be given a chance to join security forces, said S S Deswal, Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday. "Transgenders are also human. They should also get employment opportunities to live a respectful life. It would be a good decision," Deswal told ANI upon being questioned about the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asking CRPF, ITBP, SSB and CISF to examine the issue of incorporating 'transgender' as the Third gender in rules of CAPF (AC) Exam 2020.

Further, DG Deswal said that the BSF is always ready to foil any attempt by Pakistan to destabilise the country by attempting to infiltrate terrorists or push in weapons and drugs in the country from across the border. "Pakistan is always trying to push terrorists, arms, and drugs into India. They are always trying to destabilise the country, all our preparations are in order to foil their attempts. BSF has always tackled them, whether it is BAT action or an infiltration attempt," he said.

"Technology keeps updating with time, the drones are being used by the enemies but the security forces are aware and we are sure of foiling any attempt by them to push in weapons or drugs," he added. Security forces at India-Pakistan border have been put on high alert after an intelligence input revealed that terrorists are trying to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir to carry out 'action'.

According to the input, "There is likely presence of armed terrorists in Bhimber Gali and Naushera sectors with an intention to infiltrate to carry out BAT (Border Action Team) action." Sources in intelligence agencies have told ANI that input has been shared with forces and Border Security Force (BSF) to keep a close watch on activities in these areas.

Forces suspect that the BAT of Pakistan Army is facilitating terrorists to carry out action soon. There have been movements of terrorists towards the Indian side. Pakistan's BAT consists of its army commandos and terrorists belonging to various terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba etc. BAT has started targeting civilians as well. (ANI)

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No decision yet on lockdown in Dakshina Kannada district: Minister

The Karnataka government has not taken any decision on imposing a total lockdown in Dakshina Kannada in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the district, state minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Sunday. The district ha...

All Rajasthan Congress MLAs in touch with me; Govt is stable: Cong Gen Secy Avinash Pande

As the Congress grappled with factionalism in Rajasthan, its general secretary in-charge for the state Avinash Pande on Sunday said that all party MLAs were in touch with him and the government will complete its term. Pande also wondered wh...

Abhishek confirms Aishwarya, Aaradhya's COVID-19 diagnosis, says they will quarantine at home

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya will be self quarantining at home after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. A day after Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek re...

COVID-19 cases in Pak rises to 250,269; Sindh CM warns against declaring 'early victory'

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Sunday surged to over 2.50 lakhs. As per the latest data available on Dawn, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen to 250,269 while the death toll has surged to 5,245. While Sind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020