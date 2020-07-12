Transgenders should get employment opportunities to live respectful life: ITBP and BSF DG

Transgenders should be given a chance to join security forces, said S S Deswal, Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday. "Transgenders are also human. They should also get employment opportunities to live a respectful life. It would be a good decision," Deswal told ANI upon being questioned about the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asking CRPF, ITBP, SSB and CISF to examine the issue of incorporating 'transgender' as the Third gender in rules of CAPF (AC) Exam 2020.

Further, DG Deswal said that the BSF is always ready to foil any attempt by Pakistan to destabilise the country by attempting to infiltrate terrorists or push in weapons and drugs in the country from across the border. "Pakistan is always trying to push terrorists, arms, and drugs into India. They are always trying to destabilise the country, all our preparations are in order to foil their attempts. BSF has always tackled them, whether it is BAT action or an infiltration attempt," he said.

"Technology keeps updating with time, the drones are being used by the enemies but the security forces are aware and we are sure of foiling any attempt by them to push in weapons or drugs," he added. Security forces at India-Pakistan border have been put on high alert after an intelligence input revealed that terrorists are trying to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir to carry out 'action'.

According to the input, "There is likely presence of armed terrorists in Bhimber Gali and Naushera sectors with an intention to infiltrate to carry out BAT (Border Action Team) action." Sources in intelligence agencies have told ANI that input has been shared with forces and Border Security Force (BSF) to keep a close watch on activities in these areas.

Forces suspect that the BAT of Pakistan Army is facilitating terrorists to carry out action soon. There have been movements of terrorists towards the Indian side. Pakistan's BAT consists of its army commandos and terrorists belonging to various terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba etc. BAT has started targeting civilians as well. (ANI)