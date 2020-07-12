Left Menu
Development News Edition

Increasing suicidal tendency among children during lockdown in Ker; Over 60 end lives since March 25

According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, there has been an increasing instances of suicidal tendencies among children in the state due to various reasons, including parents scolding them over mobile phone use and failure to attend online classes. This has prompted the government to launch a tele- consultation facility for children facing stress and also cautioning parents against hurting their sentiments while being concerned about welfare of their wards.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 12-07-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 18:18 IST
Increasing suicidal tendency among children during lockdown in Ker; Over 60 end lives since March 25
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 66 children have ended their lives in Kerala since the COVID-19 lockdown began on March 25 with youngsters facing stress unable to bear the unprecedented situation where schools are shut and friends out of reach to share their woes. According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, there has been an increasing instances of suicidal tendencies among children in the state due to various reasons, including parents scolding them over mobile phone use and failure to attend online classes.

This has prompted the government to launch a tele- consultation facility for children facing stress and also cautioning parents against hurting their sentiments while being concerned about welfare of their wards. It has also ordered a study into the issue. "Among the children an increasing instance of suicidal tendency is being witnessed which will become an extremely serious social issue. Since March 25, when the national lockdown was imposed, 66 children, below 18 years of age, have ended their lives due to various reasons", Vijayan said.

A mother scoldingher child for not attending the ongoing online classes, or a parent questioning a child for downloading a sleazy video on the smart phoneor the constant rift between the parents were among the reasons which triggered the suicidal tendency, he said on Saturday. As the schools have not yet re-opened due to the lockdown, the children are unable to meet their friends and share their problems.

Vijayan said though the parents were intervening keeping in mind their child's welfare, it was essential to ensure that the young minds were not hurt in the process. To helpthe children facing issues relating to mental pressures, 'Chiri'atele-counselling initiative has been started by the government under its Our Responsibility to Children Programme (ORC), a planned community intervention that connects with people between the age of 12-18 years.

The state health department has also launched "Ottakalla Oppamundu" (You are not alone,we are with you) programmeto help children facing any kind of mentaldistressand to prevent the suicidal tendencies among them. Health Minister K K Shailaja said under the psychosocial support assistance, her department has so far reached out to 68,814 children and 10,890 children have been given counselling.

The changes in the behaviour of their children should be noted by the family members and if they find something amiss, the district psychosocial help desk should be informed, she said. A 15-member team of Students Police Cadets will be constituted in each of the 14 districts to help the children needing any assistance,police sources said.

Education should not be a competition, but a means to gain knowledge, Vijayan said. A society's future lies with the children and it is the duty of the society and the government to ensure their physical and mental well being.

Taking a serious view of the situation, the state government has constituteda committee headed byFire and Rescue Services DGP R Sreelekha to conduct a study on child suicides in the state. The aim of the ORC was also to create a multi collaborative platform for government and professional agencies, parents and teachers to equip youth with appropriate know-how to face challenges, officials said.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spike in COVID-19 cases after lifting of lockdown in Srinagar

A spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths has been seen in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir since the lockdown was lifted, District Magistrate, Shahid Choudhary said on Sunday. Speaking at a press conference he said, Since the lifting of l...

No decision yet on lockdown in Dakshina Kannada district: Minister

The Karnataka government has not taken any decision on imposing a total lockdown in Dakshina Kannada in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the district, state minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Sunday. The district ha...

All Rajasthan Congress MLAs in touch with me; Govt is stable: Cong Gen Secy Avinash Pande

As the Congress grappled with factionalism in Rajasthan, its general secretary in-charge for the state Avinash Pande on Sunday said that all party MLAs were in touch with him and the government will complete its term. Pande also wondered wh...

Abhishek confirms Aishwarya, Aaradhya's COVID-19 diagnosis, says they will quarantine at home

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya will be self quarantining at home after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. A day after Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020