Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police busts gang involved in car lifting, kingpin arrested

Tarun Nathani alias Seth, a resident of Vadodara in Gujarat, is allegedly involved in six cases of vehicle theft, police said. With the increase in cases of auto theft in the southeast district, a team was formed to identify the culprits and acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Madanpur Khadar traffic signal on July 8, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 20:11 IST
Delhi Police busts gang involved in car lifting, kingpin arrested

The Delhi Police has busted a gang of car thieves, with the arrest of its 31-year-old gang leader, officials said on Sunday. Tarun Nathani alias Seth, a resident of Vadodara in Gujarat, is allegedly involved in six cases of vehicle theft, police said.

With the increase in cases of auto theft in the southeast district, a team was formed to identify the culprits and acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Madanpur Khadar traffic signal on July 8, police said. "Around 7.30 am, when a white-coloured car was seen coming from Badarpur side, on suspicion, our team signalled him to stop but the driver tried to escape. However, the vehicle was intercepted at the barricades and on enquiry, the driver was identified as Tarun Nathani," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

"During checking, police found out that the car was stolen from Delhi's Model Town area," he said, adding that the driver was arrested and his vehicle was seized. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had formed his gang in Vadodara and named it "Seth Gang", the DCP said.

He told police that three to four men were part of his gang, Meena said. The gang members started to steal high-end cars in Vadodra, Delhi and the NCR area, police said.

Nathani would tamper with the car engines and chassis numbers, and then sell the stolen vehicles in Vadodara, they said. The cars stolen from Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave, Green Park, Preeti Vihar, Mukherjee Nagar and Model Town in the last one year were recovered from his native place in Gujarat, the DCP said.

Police said efforts were underway to arrest Nathani's gang members..

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbia, Kosovo leaders in new talks face same old issues

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo resumed talks Sunday aimed at normalizing their long-strained relations, more than 20 years after Belgrade sent troops into its former territory to crush an uprising by ethnic Albanian separatists. Serbian P...

J-K to welcome tourists arriving by air from next week

Days after opening parks and gardens to the public, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday decided to open the tourism sector in a phased manner with effect from Tuesday but limiting it to tourists arriving by air only. However, i...

ITBP plants 7,000 saplings in Himachal Pradesh

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP planted about 7,000 saplings in Himachal Pradesh as part of a mega plantation drive of the CAPFs on Sunday, officials said. The troops of the force undertook the plantation drive in Shimla, Kinnaur, Sangl...

Balkrishna Ind explores new markets to import chemical, raw material

Tyre maker Balkrishna Industries has started looking at other markets to import chemicals and raw material, as it seeks to reduce its dependency on China amid the governments call to make domestic economy self-reliant, a senior company offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020