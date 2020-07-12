Delhi Police busts gang involved in car lifting, kingpin arrested

The Delhi Police has busted a gang of car thieves, with the arrest of its 31-year-old gang leader, officials said on Sunday. Tarun Nathani alias Seth, a resident of Vadodara in Gujarat, is allegedly involved in six cases of vehicle theft, police said.

With the increase in cases of auto theft in the southeast district, a team was formed to identify the culprits and acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Madanpur Khadar traffic signal on July 8, police said. "Around 7.30 am, when a white-coloured car was seen coming from Badarpur side, on suspicion, our team signalled him to stop but the driver tried to escape. However, the vehicle was intercepted at the barricades and on enquiry, the driver was identified as Tarun Nathani," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

"During checking, police found out that the car was stolen from Delhi's Model Town area," he said, adding that the driver was arrested and his vehicle was seized. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had formed his gang in Vadodara and named it "Seth Gang", the DCP said.

He told police that three to four men were part of his gang, Meena said. The gang members started to steal high-end cars in Vadodra, Delhi and the NCR area, police said.

Nathani would tamper with the car engines and chassis numbers, and then sell the stolen vehicles in Vadodara, they said. The cars stolen from Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave, Green Park, Preeti Vihar, Mukherjee Nagar and Model Town in the last one year were recovered from his native place in Gujarat, the DCP said.

Police said efforts were underway to arrest Nathani's gang members..