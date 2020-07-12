Pilot rebels, says he has support of 30 Cong MLAs in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that he has the support of the 30 Congress MLAs and some independents in the state assembly.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-07-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 21:47 IST
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that he has the support of the 30 Congress MLAs and some independents in the state assembly. The statement released on Pilot’s WhatApp group claimed that the Gehlot-led Congress government is in minority now.
It said Pilot, who is also the state Congress president, will also skip the Rajasthan Legislature Party meeting on Monday morning. “Rajasthan Deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot not to attend Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow,” the message said.
The statement appeared just as ministers and Congress MLAs were gathering at Gehlot’s official residence here for a meeting to express support to the chief minister, amid the power tussle between the two leaders..
Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan
Congress
Gehlot
Crisis deepens in Rajasthan for Congress, Dy CM Sachin Pilot camping in Delhi to meet top leadership
Trying to reach out to Sachin Pilot; Have left messages for him: Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande to PTI.
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Ministry Sachin Pilot to skip Rajasthan Legislature Party meeting on Monday: Statement.
(Eds: Fixes typo) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to skip Rajasthan Legislature Party meeting on Monday: Statement PTI SDA ASHASHASH
Sachin Pilot claims 30 MLAs backing him, says Ashok Gehlot govt is in minority in Rajasthan: Statement.