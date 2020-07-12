Two thieves held after chase
Two motorcycle-borne mobile phone-lifters were nabbed by three men in Kalina here on Sunday after a chase of almost one kilometre, police said. The incident occurred when the two men on a motorcycle snatched the mobile phone of a pedestrian in afternoon, an official said. The incident was witnessed by three men who were travelling on another motorcycle and they started giving the thieves a chase, he said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 23:18 IST
The incident was witnessed by three men who were travelling on another motorcycle and they started giving the thieves a chase, he said. The accused Shoaib Asghar Ali (26) and Shaban Umar Maniyar (18) are residents of suburban Ghatkopar, the official said, adding that they have been booked under the charge of robbery.
