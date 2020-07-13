Left Menu
Noida: 64 people arrested, 1,904 vehicles penalised for violating COVID-19 curbs

Sixty-four people were arrested and owners of 1,904 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for allegedly violating curbs imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Sixty-four people were arrested and owners of 1,904 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for allegedly violating curbs imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Twenty-two vehicles were impounded for violation of the curbs during the 24-hour period till Sunday night, the police said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a lockdown in the state from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on July 13 to check the spread of COVID-19. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The district's urban areas fall in the 'red zone'.

"Altogether 24 FIRs were registered and 64 people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 4,512 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,904 of them, while 22 were impounded," the police said in a statement. They said Rs 1,70,250 were collected in fines during the action.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed. Only essential service workers and people having passes issued by the district administration are allowed to cross, according to officials. The security checks were intensified in view of the fresh curbs imposed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 and other vector-borne diseases, the officials said.

All shops, offices, commercial establishments, including shopping malls, across Noida and Greater Noida shall remain closed till July 13, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had said on Friday. The administration had also warned that people will be fined Rs 500 each time they are found without a face cover or mask outdoors.

