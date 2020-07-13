PM Modi, Google's Pichai discuss how tech can transform lives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and discussed issues such as leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers and youth. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and discussed issues such as leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers and youth. The prime minister also shared pictures of the virtual interaction.
"This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with Sundar Pichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters, and entrepreneurs," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. Pichai is the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc and its subsidiary Google LLC.
Pichai and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad would be addressing the sixth annual edition of "Google for India" later in the day.
