Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Naledi Pandor condolences at passing away of Zindzi Mandela

The department said it was still busy gathering information regarding her passing and will put out a detailed statement at a later stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-07-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 14:22 IST
Dr Naledi Pandor condolences at passing away of Zindzi Mandela
The SABC is reporting that the 59-year-old passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Monday morning. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, says she has learnt with shock of the passing away of South Africa's Ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela.

The department said it was still busy gathering information regarding her passing and will put out a detailed statement at a later stage.

On behalf of the department and herself, Pandor has expressed deep condolences to the Mandela family, friends and colleagues.

"Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well.

"May her soul rest in peace," the Minister said.

The SABC is reporting that the 59-year-old passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, on this day, 13 July 1969, Nelson Mandela's eldest son Madiba Thembekile also known as Thembi died in a car accident.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Frenchman held in Indonesia on child sex charges dies, police say

A French national detained in Indonesia on charges of sexually abusing 305 minors has died in a Jakarta hospital, after what police said on Monday was a suicide bid in his jail cell. Francois Abello Camille, 65, died in a police hospital th...

Spanish judge strikes down confinement for Catalan area over coronavirus

A Spanish judge barred Catalan authorities from confining about 160,000 people to their homes in the city of Lleida and seven other towns as coronavirus cases rose, saying the regional government had exceeded its powers.People will still no...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri.DEATHS AND I...

Singapore deports 10 Indians, bars their re-entry for violating circuit breaker rules

The Singapore government has deported 10 Indian nationals, including students, and barred them from re-entering the country for violating the circuit breaker rules enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials said on Monday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020