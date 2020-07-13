Left Menu
UP: Panel probing Kanpur ambush, Vikas Dubey's encounter visits Bikru village

Justice (retired) Shashi Kant Agarwal, heading the one-member judicial commission probing the Kanpur ambush and encounter of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, on Monday visited Bikru village to probe the attack in which eight policemen had died. Agarwal visited the ambush site in the village near Kanpur and interacted with the locals.

Justice (retired) Shashi Kant Agarwal, heading the one-member judicial commission probing the Kanpur ambush and encounter of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, on Monday visited Bikru village to probe the attack in which eight policemen had died. Agarwal visited the ambush site in the village near Kanpur and interacted with the locals. He also took a round of the village and tried to persuade the locals into recounting the details of the July 3 incident as well as Dubey's terror and illegal activities, an official spokesperson said.

Senior police and administrative officials including Senior Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Kumar Prabhu, reached the village to provide all assistance to the commission, he added. Justice Agarwal also visited the Nivada village where Dubey's close relatives, Prem Prakash and Atul Dubey, were gunned down in retaliatory firings by the police. Agarwal is also likely to make an inspection of the site where Dubey was killed in an encounter while making an a attempt to flee as claimed by police. The government had constituted the commission on Sunday. Headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Shashi Kant Agarwal, the commission has been asked to submit its report in two months.

