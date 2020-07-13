Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party backs Gehlot
The Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party here on Monday passed a resolution supporting the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state amid a tussle for power between him and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. It also recommended strong disciplinary action against any Congress MLA and office-bearer who "weakens" the party. The resolution expressed confidence in the leadership of national party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:28 IST
The Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party here on Monday passed a resolution supporting the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state amid a tussle for power between him and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. It also recommended strong disciplinary action against any Congress MLA and office-bearer who "weakens" the party.
The resolution expressed confidence in the leadership of national party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. “The Congress Legislature Party expresses full faith and confidence in the leadership of party president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi. This meeting unanimously supports the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot,” the resolution said.
It said the CLP condemns all “undemocratic wrongful acts for weakening” the Congress Party and the state government. “If any of the Congress office-bearers or member of the CLP directly or indirectly performs acts against the government and party or is involved in such a conspiracy, then strong disciplinary action be taken against him,” said the resolution.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Gehlot
- Sonia Gandhi
- Congress
- Sachin Pilot
- Rajasthan
- Rahul Gandhi
ALSO READ
Country tormented by locusts and losers: Naqvi's jibe at Congress
Police did not allow me to pay homage to PV Narasimha Rao: Congress leader
NC, Congress leaders feel threatened due to new domicile rules in J-K: Union minister Jitendra Singh
Congress is devoid of moral, patriotism: Pragya Thakur
PM-CARES Fund received donations from Chinese companies: Congress