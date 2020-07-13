FIR lodged against unknown persons for painting houses saffron: Police

Two cases have been registered here against some “unknown persons” on complaints by two men that their houses in the city’s Bahadurganj locality were pained saffron by some people close to a state minister. Kotwali police station in-charge Jaichand Kumar Sharma said two Bhadurganj residents have lodged complaints accusing some people, purportedly close to a state minister, of getting their houses painted saffron without their consents and assaulting them on objecting to it.

Sharma said complaints were lodged by Bahadurganj residents Jeevan Chand, a veterinary doctor, and his neighbour Ravi Gupta. In his complaint, Jeevan Chand has said that around 15 to 20 men sent by the minister got his house painted without his permission and assaulted him and verbally abused his wife on objecting to their acts.

On Chand’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against unknown persons, said the police official. Similarly, in the second complaint, Gupta alleged that one Kamal Kumar Kesarwani, a man closed to a minister, descended upon his house along with 15 to 20 men at 4 am on July 12 and painted his house in saffron colour and threatened him with dire consequences on objecting to their acts.

The police are probing into the two complaints, SHO Sharma said..