Coast Guard rescues ailing Pak national from merchant navy ship

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday rescued a 60-year-old Pakistani national who had suffered a stroke on board a merchant navy ship off the Vizag coast, the maritime security agency said in a statement. The Coast Guard said the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Chennai received a distress call at 10.30 pm on Sunday from Merchant Vessel Haykal that the master of the ship, Hashain Badar, a Pakistani national, had suffered a stroke and was bedridden.

The ship with 29 crew members -- nine Pakistani nationals, 18 Indians, one Myanmarese and one Russian -- was enroute Gopalpur in Odisha. Accordingly, the ICG ship Rani Rashmoni which was on a routine mission was diverted for assistance and reached at 4.30 am on Monday.

"The patient was disembarked and taken to Apollo Hospital. He is said to be stable and under observation," the statement added. The Coast Guard is a nodal agency for undertaking maritime search and rescue operations in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).