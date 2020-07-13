Senior Guj health official visits Jamnagar as cases touch 358

Gujarat Principal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi on Monday visited Jamnagar, which has 358 COVID-19 cases so far, and held discussions with local officials to contain the outbreak. Ravi asked them to mark areas which have high number of cases and also go in for intensive surveillance to identify suspected coronavirus cases, an official release said.

She held detailed discussions with Collector Ravi Shankar, Municipal Commissioner Satish Patel and others, and also visited containment areas and interacted with patients. Ravi said survey teams will be given oximeters to find out oxygen levels in the body during screening.

Talking to reporters, Ravi said the Gujarat Ayurveda University in Jamnagar will be roped in to conduct research to develop medicines which can counter the virus. With cases are rising here, Ravi said government doctors from Jamnagar will not be sent to Ahmedabad.