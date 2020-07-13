Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai logs COVID-19 recovery rate of 70%; tally 93,894

A total of 934 new suspected patients have been admitted to hospitals, the civic body said. Due to various steps taken to contain the spread of the virus, the daily average number of COVID-19 cases has decreased to 1,200 per day from earlier 1,400, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:07 IST
Mumbai logs COVID-19 recovery rate of 70%; tally 93,894
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In good news for Mumbaikars amidst COVID-19 gloom, the case recovery rate in the city has risen to 70 per cent now from the 50 per cent recorded on June 22, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Monday. In another positive indicator, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases improved to 51 days in the last seven days while the average growth rate of cases has fallen to 1.36 per cent from 1.68 per cent of July 1.

The doubling rate stood at 42 days as on July 1. The city reported 1,174 new cases on Monday and 47 deaths, taking the total case count to 93,894 and fatalities to 5,332, the civic body said.

The number of the recovered cases has gone up by 750 to 65,622 while the number of active cases now stands at 22,939. A total of 934 new suspected patients have been admitted to hospitals, the civic body said.

Due to various steps taken to contain the spread of the virus, the daily average number of COVID-19 cases has decreased to 1,200 per day from earlier 1,400, it said. The BMC said the coronavirus case recovery rate stood at 50 per cent on June 22 when it launched "mission zero" under a rapid action plan to contain the transmission.

This rate improved to 57 per cent on July 1 and then to 70 per cent, it said. The BMC said 10,130 beds out of 22,756 beds available at various COVID-19 care hospitals and COVID-19 care facilities are now vacant.

The civic body also claimed to have improved the daily number of COVID-19 tests to 6,000 from 4,000.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

New animated 'Star Wars' series will debut on Disney+ in 2021

A new animated Star Wars series focused on an elite group of clones will debut on Walt Disney Cos Disney streaming service in 2021, the company announced on Monday.Called Star Wars The Bad Batch, the series will follow the experimental clon...

Cop held for conniving with accused in HP's Kullu

A policeman was arrested for allegedly influencing an ongoing investigation in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, an official said on Monday. The assistant sub-inspector ASI allegedly connived with an accused while investigating a case, afte...

Bengaluru lockdown: Shops will remain open between 5am to noon

The Karnataka government on Monday said shops selling essentials including milk, groceries and vegetables, would be permitted to open from 5 am to 12 pm in the city and outskirts during the week-long lockdown from Tuesday night to check ris...

Russia's Olympic chief accuses anti-doping agency of financial violations

Russias Olympic Committee accused the countrys anti-doping agency on Monday of presiding over serious financial irregularities, mounting pressure on the organization tasked with clearing up Russias sporting image. Yuri Ganus, the agencys he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020