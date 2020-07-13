People returning to HP from Faridabad to be institutionally quarantined

People returning to Himachal Pradesh from Haryana's Faridabad will be institutionally quarantined from now onwards as the state health department has included the NCR city in its revised list of areas with high COVID-19 caseload. Additional Health Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman on Monday issued a revised list of 20 cities in place of the earlier list with 13 cities having high load of coronavirus cases.

In the revised list, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Indore were excluded and several other areas, including Faridabad, Surat, Madurai, Palghar and Nashik, were added. As per the revised list, Delhi along with Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Chengalpattu, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Bengaluru (urban), Palghar, Aurangabad, Surat, Raigad, Nashik, Thiruvallur, Ranga Reddy, Madurai and Faridabad cities were declared as cities with high COVID-19 caseload.

As per an earlier list issued on June 13, Delhi along with Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Chengalpattu, Gugaon, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kolkata/Howrah and Indore had been declared as cities with high caseload. A health official said people coming to Himachal Pradesh from the 20 areas of the country would be institutionally quarantined to check the spread of novel coronavirus.