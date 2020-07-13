Assam govt's IAS colony partially sealed after COVID-19 cases

The Senior Officers' Colony here, known as IAS colony, was partially sealed on Monday after four cases of COVID-19 were detected there, an official said. Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu issued an order and declared the entire Block D of the colony as containment zone.

"Any unauthorised entry and exit into the notified containment zone is barred till the area is declared safe... Any movement of any unauthorised individual and vehicle within the notified area is also prohibited with immediate effect," the order said.

Though Pegu did not mention the number of positive cases, a senior official told PTI that four coronavirus cases were detected in the last three days at the residential complex, the home to most of the senior IAS officers in Assam government. "These cases were detected among relatives and domestic workers of the officers. So far, no officer has tested positive," the official said.

The Block D of the complex has six flats where some senior bureaucrats live at present. The Guwahati city has reported a total of 7,031 COVID-19 cases so far, of whom 6,588 persons tested positive since June 24.

The total number of positive cases in Assam reached 16,806, while 45 people have died..