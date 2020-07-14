Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will conduct UG, PG final semester exams from August 17 in OBE mode: DU tells HC

Delhi University has informed the Delhi High Court that it will conduct examinations for the final semester of all Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses from August 17 onwards in the Open Book Examination (OBE) mode remotely.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 02:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 02:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi University has informed the Delhi High Court that it will conduct examinations for the final semester of all Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses from August 17 onwards in the Open Book Examination (OBE) mode remotely. In an affidavit filed before Delhi High Court, DU said that it will conduct the examinations for the final semester/term/year students of all Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses including School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) from August 17 onwards in the OBE mode remotely.

These examinations shall conclude on September 8, it added. The affidavit stated that for such students who are unable to appear in the examinations in OBE mode remotely, it has been decided to conduct an additional phase of examinations through the online, offline, blended mechanism, for the purpose of providing another opportunity to the students.

This additional opportunity is being afforded as a one time measure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university said. The first phase of the mock test before OBE will start from July 31 to facilitate students to become familiar with procedures of OBE to be conducted remotely and will continue up till August 4 and there shall be three sessions of mock tests per day, it added.

The schedule will be notified at least one week before the commencement of the mock tests either on or before July 24. After a gap of three days the mock test will again start from August 8 and will continue up to August 12. The session wise schedule will be notified at least one week before the commencement of the mock tests on or before August 1, it added. The "second phase of mock tests" shall be based on the real-time and single paper of each program for the final semester/year of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the current batch. There shall be three sessions of mock tests per day, the affidavit stated.

The University's response came on a High Court queries seeking university to tell how and when it will conduct examination for final semester. The court was hearing a batch of petitions related to DU examination. Delhi University had postponed the online examination of final year students of undergraduate and postgraduate course, which was scheduled to begin from July 10.

On July 11, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cancellation of final year exams of Delhi University and other Central universities. Kejriwal's plea to the Prime Minister came few hours after Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia announced the cancellation of all state university examinations, including final year examinations because of the COVID-19 pandemic which has adversely affected the functioning of schools and colleges across the world. (ANI)

