Customs seizes narcotics worth around Rs 8.5 lakh from Delhi airport's new courier terminal

Customs preventive officers have seized narcotics, worth around Rs 8.5 lakh, which were being smuggled into the country from the United States at the Delhi airport's new courier terminal, officials said on Tuesday. The seizure was made from parcels that had come from the US and were declared to have been carrying N-95 face masks and headphones among others, they said.

In a late evening operation on Monday, the officers seized 650 gms of greenish-brown dried flowers of cannabis/marijuana, five pieces of premium cannabis oil extract, 25 pieces of cannabis oil of different brands, 11 pieces of cannabis concentrates, one aromamizer along with a small amount of exotic indoor flower. The recoveries were made from three consignments that had come from the US and bound for Mumbai, the officials said, adding that the estimated market value of the contraband is about Rs 8.5 lakh.

Cannabis extracts are a growing segment in the cannabis market. These extracts contain high levels of cannabinoids like CBD and THC, much higher by weight than the dry cannabis flowers, leaves, or stems, said customs preventive officials said "Because of the various forms they can take, cannabis extracts are versatile enough to be used in ways like vaping, dabbing, making edibles, and boosting the potency of cannabis flower in joints or pipes," an official said..