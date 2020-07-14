Rape accused re-arrested within hours of escape from police custody in J-K

A rape accused was re-arrested from Pathankot in Punjab within hours of his escape from custody here, police said on Tuesday. Pankaj Gupta, a resident of Sunder Nagar, escaped from police post Talab Tillo in Jammu on Monday by scaling a boundary wall after pushing a sentry while he was out to attend nature's call. A police team led by in-charge police post Talab Tillo Sub Inspector Kalicharan swung into action and re-arrested the accused from Pathankot, a police official said. Gupta was wanted in a rape case registered against him a few days ago and was arrested on Sunday. However, he escaped police custody the next day with the help of his wife who arranged a two-wheeler for his escape, the official said. Meanwhile, the police suspended the policeman guarding him and also ordered an inquiry into the incident. A fresh case was registered against Gupta and his wife who arranged for the vehicle to help him escape police custody, the official added

