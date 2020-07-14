West Bengal seeks NABARD assistance for repair of cyclone- damaged embankments

The West Bengal government has sought assistance from NABARD for repairing embankments damaged by cyclone Amphan that barrelled through the state in May, an official said on Tuesday. The government has sought Rs 1,028-crore aid from NABARD under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), he said.

"We have received a proposal from the West Bengal government for assistance under RIDF for repair of embankments damaged by Amphan in the districts of South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore," CGM of NABARD, Subrata Mandal, said. NABARD has already provided Rs 145 crore under RIDF to the state for boosting rural infrastructure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency will also extend an assistance of Rs 270 crore to self-help groups (SHGs) in 12 districts of the state, he said. "The SHGs are facing problems as banks are taking time in providing credit," Mandal said.

NABARD has also asked the state government for identification of farmers who have not taken loans, so that the agency can work towards providing them with Kisan Credit Cards, he said. As special liquidity support, NABARD has already provided assistance of Rs 1,607 crore to West Bengal for farm operations amid the pandemic, it said.

The state government has also been urged for capital infusion in regional rural banks (RRBs), he added..