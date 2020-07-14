Left Menu
Cong leader sought allotment of Priyanka's bungalow to party MP: Hardeep Puri

Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday claimed that a "powerful" Congress leader contacted him to request allotment of the government bungalow that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has to vacate to a parliamentarian from the party so that she could stay on.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:54 IST
Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday claimed that a "powerful" Congress leader contacted him to request allotment of the government bungalow that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has to vacate to a parliamentarian from the party so that she could stay on. In her response, the Congress general secretary said she has made no such request and that she will be vacating the house by August 1 as asked by the government.

On July 1, the government issued an eviction notice to Priyanka Gandhi asking her to vacate the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow before August 1 as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year. "Facts speak for themselves! A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the Party called me on 4 July 2020 at 12:05 pm to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so that Priyanka Vadra can stay on. Let’s not sensationalise everything please," Puri said on Twitter.

Puri's tweet came after Priyanka Gandhi called as "fake news" a media report that she had sought more time to vacate the bungalow. "This is FAKE NEWS. I have not made any such request to the government. As per the eviction letter handed to me on the 1st of July, I will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by the 1st of August," she said in a tweet.

Following the union urban development minister's comments, Priyanka Gandhi reiterated that she will be vacating the bungalow by August 1 and that she has not made any request for extension of her stay in it. "If someone called you Mr Puri, I thank them for their concern, and thank you for your consideration as well but it still does not change the facts: I have made no such request, and I am making no such request," she tweeted.

"As I said, I will be vacating the house by the 1st of August as required in the eviction letter," she said. Priyanka Gandhi's security cover was downgraded from elite SPG (Special Protection Group) cover to Z plus security by the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force).

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala too commented on the issue following Puri's tweet, saying Priyanka Gandhi "fights for the cause of people and needs no favours from your ilk. So stop bragging unwarrantedly. The issue is closed." PTI BUN SKC MPB DV DV.

