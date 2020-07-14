Over 1,20,000 km of roads made pothole-free in UP by PWD: Yogi Adityanath
ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the Public Works Department (PWD) has been successful in making more than 1,20,000 kilometre roads of the state pothole-free within a fixed time frame.
Speaking at a program where he inaugurated several projects of the PWD, Adityanath said, "Today we are dedicating to people of the state, the projects launched and foundation stones laid with loans of Rs 2250 crore taken from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. I thank and wish people of the state."
"Public Works Department has been successful in a set time period in making more than 1,20,000 kilometre of road free of potholes. Before 2017, it was said that from where the roads full of pits start, then understand that it is UP. But today where good roads start that is where Uttar Pradesh's boundaries begin," he further said. (ANI)
