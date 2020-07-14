Bhima Koregaon Case accused Varavara Rao admitted in hospital in Mumbai
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao was admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Monday night.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:55 IST
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao was admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Monday night. Rao who is in Taloja proson was rushed to the hospital following complaint of dizziness.
Rao was arrested in November 2018 along with five others, for alleged links with Naxals and for inciting the violence. On January 1, 2018, the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district left one dead and several others injured including 10 policemen.
Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the village for the commemoration of 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year's Day. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people. (ANI)
