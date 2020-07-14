One held with 40 kgs of poppy in J-K's Udhampur
An alleged drug peddler was arrested with over 40 kgs of poppy in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. During a search of the vehicle, 40 kgs and 574 grams of poppy was recovered, they said. The accused has been arrested and a case registered at Chenani police station, they said..PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:04 IST
An alleged drug peddler was arrested with over 40 kgs of poppy in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. The accused was identified as Nirmal Singh, a resident of Fatehpur Sahib, Punjab, they said.
A police team stopped a Punjab-bound truck coming from Kashmir at Chenani for routine checking, the police said. During a search of the vehicle, 40 kgs and 574 grams of poppy was recovered, they said.
The accused has been arrested and a case registered at Chenani police station, they said..
