COVID-19: Taking holy dip in Ganga on Somvati Amavasya banned

Devotees will not be allowed to take a holy dip in the Ganga river here on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya on July 19 and 20 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district magistrate said on Tuesday

Lakhs of devotees used to turn up at the Ganga ghats on the occasion every year for a ritual bath in the holy river.

The decision to impose a ban on bathing in the Ganga on Somvati Amavasya and to keep the borders of Haridwar district sealed to prevent the entry of vehicles and devotees from outside was taken at a joint meeting of the district administration and police for public safety, District Magistrate C Ravishankar said

Officials have been asked to take stern action against violators, he said.