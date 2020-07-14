Several MPs of PAC in home quarantine after official tests COVID-19 positive

Left Menu
Several MPs who attended parliament's PAC meeting last week have gone into home quarantine after a Lok Sabha Secretariat official attached to the committee tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Tuesday. Rajiv Mehrishi, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG), was also present in the meeting. An official of Lok Sabha Secretariat, attached with PAC, who attended the panel meeting tested positive for COVID-19, the sources said.

Several MPs who attended parliament's PAC meeting last week have gone into home quarantine after a Lok Sabha Secretariat official attached to the committee tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Tuesday. As many as 17 MPs attended the Public Accounts Committee meeting on July 10. Rajiv Mehrishi, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG), was also present in the meeting.

An official of Lok Sabha Secretariat, attached with PAC, who attended the panel meeting tested positive for COVID-19, the sources said. When contacted PAC Chairman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury confirmed that an official was found to be positive for coronavirus.

According to the sources, Lok Sabha secretariat officials informed the members about the official and requested them to take necessary precautions. Thereafter, several MPs went for home quarantine of seven days, the sources in the Secretariat said. When asked, BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, a member of the panel, said he was in self-quarantine. Similarly, another member of the panel and BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that he attended parliamentary committee meeting on July 10 and after finding out on Tuesday that one staffer of the committee tested positive, he has gone into seven days' home quarantine.

The BJP MPs on Friday thwarted Chowdhury's apparent attempt to take up the PM Care fund for deliberation..

