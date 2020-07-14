COVID-19: UP reports 28 more deaths, 1,594 fresh cases

A total of 28 more people died of COVID-19 on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh and 1,594 more caught the infection, the health department said. With this, the death toll in state rose to 983 and the caseload increased to 39,724. "In the past 24 hours, 1,594 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths were reported," a health department official said. The state has 13,760 active cases as 24,981 patients have recovered, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters. Among the 28 fresh deaths maximum four were in Kanpur, three each in Lucknow and Jhansi, two each in Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Sambhal and Mathura and one each in Agra, Firozabad, Varanasi, Rampur, Pratapgarh, Shamli, Shahjahanpur and Sonebhadra, the health department official said

In the state, the maximum 95 deaths were reported in Agra, followed by Meerut and Kanpur, which witnessed 93 and 90 deaths respectively

Awasthi said over 11.57 lakh samples have been tested in the state so far.