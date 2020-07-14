Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 167 to 23,426; death toll 1,525

Continuing the trend of reporting less than 200 COVID-19 cases per day since July 3 in Ahmedabad, the number of new cases rose by 167 to 23,426 on Tuesday, state Health department said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:36 IST
Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 167 to 23,426; death toll 1,525

Continuing the trend of reporting less than 200 COVID-19 cases per day since July 3 in Ahmedabad, the number of new cases rose by 167 to 23,426 on Tuesday, state Health department said. With three more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has gone up to 1,525, it said.

Ahmedabad has also been witnessing a sharp drop in COVID-19fatalities this month. The number of the recovered cases increased by 180 to 18,127 in the day in the district.

Of the total 167 new cases, a majority of 154 cases were reported from Ahmedabad municipal corporationlimits and the remaining 13 from ruralareas. All the three fatalities were from the corporation limits, the department said.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad municipal corporation (AMC) on Tuesday conducted a drive and fined people found without masks. The civic body said it will penalise owners of paan shops if their customers are found spitting and violating social distancing rules.

More than 400 paan shops were sealed in different parts of the city in the day,officials said. With 13 new cases, the COVID-19 count in rural Ahmedabad has risen to 991. 94 of these are active cases.

The number of fatalities in rural parts of the district stands at 57..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court dismisses Pinjra Tod members' plea for court-monitored probe in UAPA case

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed an application by Pinjra Tod members Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, seeking a court-monitored probe in a case related to the February violence in northeast Delhi, in which they have been booked under...

NPAs may witness unprecedented increase in 6 months: Rajan

Sounding a note of caution, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday said non-performing assets of the banking sector are likely to witness unprecedented increase in the next six months and the sooner the problem is recognised the bett...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 4,225, toll mounts to 36

Jharkhand on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 247 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,225 while the death toll mounted to 36 with three more fatalities, a government bulletin said. The three deceased belonged to Ranchi, Dh...

6 more COVID-19 deaths in Assam

Six novel coronavirus patients died on Tuesday in Assam, where the total number of cases has reached 17,807 so far, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The six deaths have been certified by the death audit board as due to COVID-19, ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020