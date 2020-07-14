Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 167 to 23,426; death toll 1,525

Continuing the trend of reporting less than 200 COVID-19 cases per day since July 3 in Ahmedabad, the number of new cases rose by 167 to 23,426 on Tuesday, state Health department said. With three more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has gone up to 1,525, it said.

Ahmedabad has also been witnessing a sharp drop in COVID-19fatalities this month. The number of the recovered cases increased by 180 to 18,127 in the day in the district.

Of the total 167 new cases, a majority of 154 cases were reported from Ahmedabad municipal corporationlimits and the remaining 13 from ruralareas. All the three fatalities were from the corporation limits, the department said.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad municipal corporation (AMC) on Tuesday conducted a drive and fined people found without masks. The civic body said it will penalise owners of paan shops if their customers are found spitting and violating social distancing rules.

More than 400 paan shops were sealed in different parts of the city in the day,officials said. With 13 new cases, the COVID-19 count in rural Ahmedabad has risen to 991. 94 of these are active cases.

The number of fatalities in rural parts of the district stands at 57..