9 more people die in flood-related incidents in Assam, toll rises to 85

Nine more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam on Tuesday and 33 lakh people across 28 districts of the state are affected by the deluge, as per an official bulletin. Three persons died in Dibrugarh district, two each in Tinsukia and Barpeta, while one each in Biswanath and Golaghat districts, according to the daily flood bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

So far, 85 people have died in the state in flood-related incidents, it said. On Tuesday, the deluge hit districts were Hojai, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Karbi Anglong.

The bulletin said that among the worst-hits districts is Barpeta where over 5.50 lakh people are affected. Dhubri, Morigaon and South Salmara districts with 4.11 lakh, 4.08 lakh, and 2.25 lakh people affected, respectively, are also among the worst-hit by the deluge, it said. Floods had affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts on Monday..