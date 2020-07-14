Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 more people die in flood-related incidents in Assam, toll rises to 85

On Tuesday, the deluge hit districts were Hojai, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Karbi Anglong. The bulletin said that among the worst-hits districts is Barpeta where over 5.50 lakh people are affected.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:40 IST
9 more people die in flood-related incidents in Assam, toll rises to 85

Nine more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam on Tuesday and 33 lakh people across 28 districts of the state are affected by the deluge, as per an official bulletin. Three persons died in Dibrugarh district, two each in Tinsukia and Barpeta, while one each in Biswanath and Golaghat districts, according to the daily flood bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

So far, 85 people have died in the state in flood-related incidents, it said. On Tuesday, the deluge hit districts were Hojai, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Karbi Anglong.

The bulletin said that among the worst-hits districts is Barpeta where over 5.50 lakh people are affected. Dhubri, Morigaon and South Salmara districts with 4.11 lakh, 4.08 lakh, and 2.25 lakh people affected, respectively, are also among the worst-hit by the deluge, it said. Floods had affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts on Monday..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court dismisses Pinjra Tod members' plea for court-monitored probe in UAPA case

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed an application by Pinjra Tod members Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, seeking a court-monitored probe in a case related to the February violence in northeast Delhi, in which they have been booked under...

NPAs may witness unprecedented increase in 6 months: Rajan

Sounding a note of caution, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday said non-performing assets of the banking sector are likely to witness unprecedented increase in the next six months and the sooner the problem is recognised the bett...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 4,225, toll mounts to 36

Jharkhand on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 247 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,225 while the death toll mounted to 36 with three more fatalities, a government bulletin said. The three deceased belonged to Ranchi, Dh...

6 more COVID-19 deaths in Assam

Six novel coronavirus patients died on Tuesday in Assam, where the total number of cases has reached 17,807 so far, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The six deaths have been certified by the death audit board as due to COVID-19, ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020