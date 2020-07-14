Guj cabinet to discuss water aerodromes project: Officials

A proposal to construct four water aerodromes in Gujarat is likely to be cleared after discussion in the state cabinet meeting scheduled in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday. A water aerodrome or seaplane base is an area of open water used regularly by seaplanes, floatplanes and amphibious aircraft for landing and taking off.

They are expected to come up at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, Sardar Sarovar dam at Kevadia in Narmada district, Shetruji dam at Palitana in Bhavnagar district and at Dhaori dam in Mehasana district. "A three-way Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Union civil aviation department and the state government," said officials from the Chief Minister's Office.

They said the state government will seek necessary approvals from a steering committee formed by the Centre for the proposed project. The AAI will serve as implementing agency that will guide the government in formulating the design for the water aerodromes.

"Generally water aerodromes have a space reserved in water bodies from where amphibious aircraft can take off and land. Such planes can be parked on the banks of water bodies and terminal buildings for such aerodromes (which) are on adjacent land," the officials said. Many islands such as British Virgin Islands and lakes in Canada have such water aerodromes, they said.

The project will be taken up under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme of the Central government for easy connectivity within the country..