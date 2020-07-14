Left Menu
COVID-19: Mumbai logs 2nd lowest tally so far in July; 70 die

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 94,863 on Tuesday with the addition of 969 new cases, while 70 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 5,402, the city civic body said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:07 IST
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 94,863 on Tuesday with the addition of 969 new cases, while 70 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 5,402, the city civic body said. This was second time this month that the number of single-day cases dropped below the 1,000-mark. On July 7, 806 new COVID-19cases were recorded in the metropolis.

However, the number of single-day deaths, which had dropped below 50 in the last three days, shot up to reach 70 in the past 24 hours. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the average doubling rate of COVID-19 infection in the city improved to 52 days, while the average growth rate dropped to 1.34 per cent.

With 969 more persons testing positive, the tally rose to 94,863, while 70 fresh deaths took the toll to 5,402, said the BMC. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 66,633 after 1,011 more persons were discharged from hospitals in the metropolis, it said.

The city has 22,828 active cases, while 932 new suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals, the civic body said. It said out of the 70 fresh deaths that occurred due to COVID-19, 56 patients had co-morbidities (pre-existing health conditions).

According to the BMC, it has conducted over four lakh COVID-19 tests until now..

