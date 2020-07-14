66 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, tally rises to 1,310

Sixty-six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh since Monday night, taking the tally in the state to 1,310, an official said on Tuesday. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said 51 fresh cases were reported from Solan, seven from Chamba, three from Una, two each from Kangra and Shimla, and one in Kinnaur.

In Kangra, two direct contacts of COVID-19 patients tested positive, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said. The fresh patients include a 23-year-old man and a 70-year-old man from Chhatri, he added.

The virus has claimed 10 lives in Himachal Pradesh, while 938 people have recovered and 13 have migrated out of the state, officials said. Eleven more patients -- six in Kangra and five in Solan-- have recovered from the infection, Dhiman said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 347, he said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 151, followed by 40 in Kangra, 31 in Hamirpur, 30 in Una, 29 in Kinnaur, 18 in Shimla, 16 in Chamba, 14 in Bilaspur, eight in Mandi, six in Sirmaur, three in Kullu and one in Lahaul-Spiti, Dhiman said.