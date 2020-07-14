Man held for involvement in child trafficking, 8 children rescued in Jharkhand

Ranchi police on Tuesday arrested a man for alleged involvement in child trafficking and rescued eight minor children in the city. According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Naushad Alam, all the rescued children were between the age of 9 and 14. The children were being trafficked from Purulia, West Bengal to Ranchi for child labour.

"Eight minor children rescued by Ranchi Police today. They were being trafficked from Purulia, WB to Ranchi for child labour. All are between the age group of 9 to 14 years. Accused Jawahar Lal Datto has been arrested," Alam said. He said that when accused along with Children reached to Namkum area. Some local residents grew suspicious about their movements and informed Namkum police station that took prompt action.

"A dedicated team was formed immediately to rescue and other necessary actions. While suspected trafficker was taken into police custody, the boys were handed over to Children Welfare Committee (CWC) in Ranchi, which later sent them to designated shelter home. Following the SOP during COVID-19 pandemic their COVID-19 test will be conducted," said Alam. FIR has been registered under section 370 (5) IPC and matter is being investigated further. (ANI)