Indian envoy to France Jawed Ashraf concurrently accredited as ambassador to Monaco

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:07 IST
Jawed Ashraf, India's envoy to France, has been concurrently accredited as India's next Ambassador to Monaco

Ashraf was appointed India's Ambassador to France in February this year

Ashraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Principality of Monaco, with residence in Paris, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

