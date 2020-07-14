Indian envoy to France Jawed Ashraf concurrently accredited as ambassador to Monaco

Indian envoy to France Jawed Ashraf concurrently accredited as ambassador to MonacoPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:07 IST
Jawed Ashraf, India's envoy to France, has been concurrently accredited as India's next Ambassador to Monaco
Ashraf was appointed India's Ambassador to France in February this year
Ashraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Principality of Monaco, with residence in Paris, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
